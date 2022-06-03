the employees of the Armenian ministry were actively supporting the protesters ․ “Square”

“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “Yesterday, there were serious clashes between the participants of the resistance movement and the police near the third building of the government.

A number of citizens appeared in the police departments, some in the hospital. The protesters demanded that the opposition deputies be allowed to meet with the ministers and ask whether they were in favor of Artsakh being never part of Azerbaijan or not. There was no meeting and the answer to that question could not be heard. Instead, ministry officials supported the protesters by waving Artsakh and Armenian state flags from their balconies, handing water to protesters, and throwing leaflets reading “Police, be human” and “Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan.” “As far as we understand, the employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs were active, watching how the police used violence against their former minister, Aghvan Vardanyan.” More details in today’s issue of the newspaper