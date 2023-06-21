The desperate efforts of the person accused of treason do not stand up to any scrutiny.

” Office of the 3rd President of RA Responding to media requests for comment, the office of the third president of RA responds to yesterday’s delusions of the incumbent of the prime minister’s seat, which were heard during the show called “The open session of the NA investigative committee established to investigate the circumstances of the military operations unleashed on September 27, 2020”. Yesterday’s reading of the capitulant occupying the chair of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in the investigative committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia was more reminiscent of a test of the defense speech of the person accused of betraying his own state and people. The desperate efforts of a person accused of patriotism do not stand up to scrutiny. Deliberate distortion of obvious facts in order to justify his state-destructive policies, which has no justification, aggravates the crime.

