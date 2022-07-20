The Deputy Head of the PM Pashinyan Office bought a house in the USA together with his wife Video, Corruption, Cronyism, Nepotism

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Bagrat Badalyan bought a house together with his wife in the city of Marysville, United States of America.

“Hetk” studied the official’s declaration, according to which the transaction took place in May 2021, and the value of the real estate was 584 thousand 950 USD. Bagrat Badalyan’s income increased especially during the years when he held government positions. In particular, he owns 88.1% of the “Channakhits Institute” company. This company actively participates in public procurement, especially in the field of road construction. After Bagrat Badalyan became a shareholder of “Road Institute” LLC on April 16, 2020, state bodies and communities signed a state purchase contract with the company for a total of 1 billion 79 million 465 thousand drams.

For comparison, let's note that before Bagrat Badalyan became a shareholder in the company, from January 1, 2019 to April 15, 2020, only one state purchase contract was signed with the "Road Project Institute" at a contract price of 431 thousand drams. And in 2018, 3 contracts with a total price of 11 million 949 thousand drams. Bagrat Badalyan's career in high positions started after the change of power in 2018. In June 2018, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, and a year later, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure. In February 2020, he was appointed an advisor to the then Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, and months later, the head of Tigran Avinyan's office. In August 2021, Bagrat Badalyan was appointed adviser to the SRC president, and two months later, deputy chief of staff of the prime minister. The full investigation is on the source website.