The Defense Army strictly observes the ceasefire. The RA Ministry of Defense responds to the reports about the battles near the village of Togh in Hadrut

The Artsakh Defense Army (Defense Army) strictly observes the ceasefire regime, as no unit took part in any operation in the area, moreover, no emergency incident was registered in connection with the Artsakh Defense Army units. The statement came from the Armenian Defense Ministry in response to reports of a resumption of fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops near the village of Togh in Hadrut, with casualties on both sides. The Armenian Defense Ministry reminds that the village of Togh is under the full control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. “Nevertheless, the Armenian side is trying to find out additional information, not ruling out the possibility that we are dealing with an Azeri information provocation,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Share this...

Pinterest email Linkedin