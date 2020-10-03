The Defense Army destroyed a large group of enemy armored vehicles preparing for the attack, a significant amount of weapons and personnel. As reported by “Armenpress”, the spokesperson of the RA Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote about this on her “Facebook” page.

“Thus, the enemy’s offensive plans failed in one direction,” Stepanyan wrote.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page that a large group of the enemy was hit, dozens of units of armored vehicles were destroyed.