The Defense and Security Committee of the “Resistance” movement convened an extended session today

The “Resistance” movement issued a statement.

The Defense and Security Committee of the “Resistance” movement called an extended session today, which was attended by members of the National Assembly, former high-ranking officials of the defense and law enforcement systems, and military experts.

At the meeting, the draft of the RA Law “On Making Amendments and Additions to the Law on Military Service and the Status of Servicemen” put into circulation by the RA Ministry of Defense and presented for public discussion was discussed.

At the same time, it was recorded that the provision of exemption from compulsory military service for money is inadmissible and rejected.

The participants of the discussion confirmed that in the absence of a unified concept of the reforms of the RA Armed Forces, such uncoordinated actions prove once again that starting from 2018, after coming to power, this political force consistently aims to disband the main guarantor of the RA’s security, the Armed Forces, to pulverize the Artsakh Liberation War, with sacrifices. the Army that received flesh and blood.

After the 44-day war, the demilitarization of the Artsakh defense system continues, and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are not spared from it. All this is done against the background of regular announcements made by the leader of the enemy country about the weakening of the Armenian army and exclusion of development opportunities.

This initiative presented by the authorities is another step to eliminate the RA Armed Forces.

The criticism noted that this project contains unconstitutional elements and will not strengthen the defense system, but will further deepen social intolerance, making the service not an honorable and mandatory step, but will form a group of unquoted privileged persons who will be freed from fulfilling their constitutional duty. with a ransom of 24 million drams.

As a result of the discussions, it was decided to continue the discussion of this issue on different platforms, and in order to form a final and unified position, a public discussion involving wide circles will be organized in the coming days at the initiative of the Defense and Security Commission, which will be informed later.

By the way, the application regarding the constitutionality of the ban on membership in trade unions and religious organizations established by the RA Human Rights Council for certain types of public service, evaluating it as part of the government’s policy of collapsing security systems, was also a concern.

