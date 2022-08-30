“The deeper stigma of treason is forever etched on your dirty forehead.” Tigran Nersisyan

RA Honored Artist Tigran Nersisyan wrote on his Facebook page:

“The end. The deep stigma of treason is engraved forever on your dirty forehead, Berdzor, Aghavno, on the foreheads of those who surrendered and sold Sus. You and your descendants are forever cursed. And first of all, you are cursed by all those Armenians who gave their lives, became martyrs, fell heroically for that handful of land, for their Motherland. Today, they send their message to all the living, their friends, their compatriots, real Armenians, to put an end to this treacherous, destructive campaign of those who sell the Motherland, surrender the Motherland. And if all Armenians are deaf and don’t hear this message, GOD WILL HEAR IT.”