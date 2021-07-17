The decision of the Constitutional Court is conditioned by the lack of courage of at least 5 judges ․ Vardjanyan.

Representative of the “Hayastan” bloc Aram Vardjanyan wrote on his Facebook page ․

Dear Colleagues,

The decision of the Constitutional Court not to record the invalidity of the elections is natural, it is conditioned by the lack of courage of at least five judges. The confirmed mass nature of electoral violations, even their recording during the session in the Constitutional Court, the absence of counter-arguments – is another fact that does not depend on the decision of the Constitutional Court.

I would like to thank everyone who was behind this trial every day, who supported us, and it was with your help that these massive violations became available to the public.

Let me remind you, dear friends, I have never shied away from such “decisions”, but quite the opposite.