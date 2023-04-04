The deceptive Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan strive to “heroize” 565 thousand Armenian men. They are succeeding so far

The shame is that Anna Hakobyan tells the people of Ajharkut that she formed a squad during the 44-day war and participated in the war when no one saw her or any member of her squad on the battlefield.

Husband and Wife deceptive lies

when the information about that squad was exclusively through photographs taken at an unknown location. To stand at an event dedicated to the memory of a soldier heroically killed in the war and talk about the non-existent actions is a mockery and an insult to the real heroes. Davit Shahnazaryan’s relatives and fellow villagers should at least ask Anna Hakobyan very calmly not to desecrate David’s memory and not to use the hero’s memorial event for their own propaganda, to present the nation as a coward and deserter.

A man speaks of heroism, whose husband, occupying the position of Prime Minister of Armenia and, in fact, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief during the war, was in Stepanakert for only a couple of hours, hiding in a bunker. A woman whose husband did not go to the front line at least once during the 44-day war and did not stand next to the fighting soldiers speaks of heroism. And what kind of heroic behavior did Anna Hakobyan’s husband show after signing the shameful act of capitulation, when he hid in an unknown bunker and came out only when it became clear that all threats to his security were neutralized? A person who, in order to take a photo with her husband on the street, has to first clear the street of her own citizens or disguise herself in such a way that suddenly no one recognizes her in a store or on the street, speaks of heroism.

Anna Hakobyan says that the heroes are the fallen, and the 565,000 men who survived are ordinary cowards who did not dare to go to the front, or even if they did, they did not sacrifice themselves and become heroes. Even the 25,000-30,000 soldiers who kept the front line throughout the war, did not allow the enemy to advance, but did not die, are cowards. Anna Hakobyan and her husband would like them all to become heroes, for Armenia to have not 4 thousand, but 40 thousand, 565 thousand heroes. After all, all the actions of Pashinyan and his government were aimed at this. In order to make Armenian soldiers and officers heroes, Pashinyan led the army without anti-aircraft defense to stand in the field, so that the soldiers would become targets of Turkish and Israeli drones and become heroes by the hundreds and thousands.

The reality is that the Armenian society really gave Anna Hakobyan and her husband the opportunity to talk about themselves as cowards. Because if we were not cowards, why should Nikol Pashinyan have held the position of Prime Minister until now, and his wife should have taught people lessons of heroism during events dedicated to the memory of heroes? If 565 thousand men and the same number of women tolerate the rule of these people, then they really have the right to treat our society that way.

But, regardless of everything, the power of Pashinyan and Hakobyan is in danger. As long as the 565,000 people mentioned by Hakobyan are alive, until all of them have become heroes, there is a danger that one day the Armenian society will rebel and wipe that shame from its face. That is why they are doing everything to make as many people in our country become heroes, die, be killed, leave the country. They also understand that the joint existence of the Armenian people and their government is becoming more and more incompatible. Either-or.

Avetis Babajanyan

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

