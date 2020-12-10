The current regime headed by Pashinyan bears all the responsibility Statement of science, education and culture figures

The joint statement of the figures of science, education and culture of Armenia The participants of the first gathering of the intellectuals of the Republic of Armenia, expressing their concern over the situation in the country, state:

1. The current regime headed by Nikol Pashinyan bears all the responsibility for the worst situation in the country, which can no longer be the guarantor of the defense of the homeland, the RA Constitution, leading the country and the people to a painful and severe defeat. Therefore, we demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which will help stop the dangerous developments threatening the Armenian statehood.

2. We express our support to all the layers of the society, which direct their efforts to the exchange of prisoners, missing military-civilian persons, finding and returning the bodies of the killed servicemen, healing of the wounded, solving other problems facing the state.

Source: https://www.aravot.am/2020/12/10/1158272/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter