The current and former officials. mayor of Artik transferred millions from the community budget to his nephew’s company. “People”

“Zhoghovurd” daily writes. “Citizens’ alarms from the growing Artik community do not stop, surprising and astonishing and sometimes angry news about the actions of current and former officials.” According to our sources, the former mayor Arsen Abrahamyan, who recently worked as the secretary of the staff of the Shirak regional administration, has been actively fighting for the head of the community.

The latter is better known among the people of Artik as a man who used to work as the head of the social network, and as one of the Artik people who talked to us joked, “those were good times, one day the heads of the social network would become millionaires.” According to the residents of Artik, Abrahamyan managed to privatize a part of the administrative building of Artik Municipality when he was the head of the social service, and then when he was elected mayor, he leased the area to the municipality.

Artik residents’ memories of Abrahamyan are not limited to this. According to the locals, after being elected mayor, he decided to buy an official car from the city’s meager budget. In fact, according to rumors, he buys the car with his own money and in the name of his nephew, Alexan, and then transfers a large sum of money from the municipality to buy it. By the way, we were told that his nephew was included in his pre-election list. The story about Arsen Abrahamyan’s brother Anushavan is more surprising. We were told that he was the director of the city economy and received a salary for 5 years, but our sources.

He did not go to work and received money from the registered workplace. Moreover, instead of the father, the work was done by his son, who was a member of the Council of Elders at the time, which speaks volumes about many risky topics. Finally, they presented an interesting situation related to Abrahamyan’s nephew, Arman Tchgnavoryan. It turns out that the mayor’s son-in-law once transferred millions of drams to his barren company to make some purchases. Apart from all this, in fact, our impressions of the streets, markings and people’s confidence in the future were very sad. a small town where nothing has been done for 30 years.