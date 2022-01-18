The CP is even ready to reconcile with the Turks, but not the opposition

Lusine Shahverdyan,

On January 14, the first meeting of the special envoys of the Armenia-Turkey settlement process, NA Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, with the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko took place in Moscow.

Much has been said about the dangerous, even catastrophic, risks of this process. It was said how to normalize relations with a state that speaks the language of preconditions with Armenia in the form of forcing the Zangezur corridor, the Genocide issue, Artsakh to renounce its independence. Despite this, the authorities continue to maintain guerrilla silence even after the first meeting of the envoys. And the trilingual messages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs deepened the doubts about the danger of the process. In the Armenian version, it was mentioned that a constructive meeting took place, and in the English and Russian texts the negotiations took place in a “positive and constructive atmosphere.”

In fact, what process has started between Armenia and Turkey, how to understand, when literally 3 days before that meeting the Armenian side had 3 victims as a result of Turkish-Azerbaijani provocations on the Armenian border, what will be the price of relations? Yesterday the opposition tried to raise these issues in the National Assembly in the person of the deputies of the “Armenia” faction, but at some point, Ruben Rubinyan’s nerves gave way so much that another conflict arose between the opposition and the government, which almost ended in a hand-to-hand fight. Rubinyan, who has not shone in the past with balanced behavior and restraint towards the opponents, was in a state of nervousness yesterday and at some point lost his temper and ran towards the “Armenia” bloc, threatening, “I will show that I will do whatever I want.” shouting.

Of course, he regretted it halfway, voluntarily returned to the tribune and announced a break in the session, but before that, he managed to confirm with his golden vocabulary the “accusations” of the opposition that Rubinyan could not negotiate on behalf of the state and be guided by state interests. “You are a fool ․․․ I will do whatever I want, I do well “․ This is how he rebuked the oppositionists who criticized him, forgetting that at the time his leader was more provocative in the National Assembly towards the current authorities.

And the oppositionists were trying to understand by what decision Rubinyan is carrying out the functions of the envoy, as it is not included in the functions of a deputy, and the RA Prime Minister had to sign a special decision or order, which he did not do. Hakob Arshakyan and Rubinyan, who chaired the sitting, according to the custom, tried to bypass that question with a “crutch” without giving a substantive answer. The situation escalated when Agnesa Khamoyan hinted that Rubinyan was an “agent of influence.” “What was the constructive meeting with the Turkish representative?” “Why, when it was said in this hall that Rubinyan was studying in Turkey and being an agent of influence, those questions were not clarified,” Khamoyan asked.

The CP team counterattacked, and Rubinyan even threatened. “I am quite a patient person, but did I hear correctly that someone in this hall accused me of being an agent of Turkish influence? Now listen to me, Mrs. Khamoyan, and your whole faction. Is there anyone here who can stand up and say to me that I am an agent of influence? There is no such person and there can not be. Why? Because, first, it is completely unfounded, and second, because, in response, I can forget my patience and kindness and say or do things with you ․․․ I will try, prince, and after this do not speak to me as “you”. It’s clear. Calm down, all of you, and know where you are and what you are talking about. Mr. Ohanyan and Minasyan put the members of your faction in order,I say it for the first and last time. ” Later, Hakob Arshakyan defended Rubinyan and made an extraordinary speech as the chair of the sitting, while Rubinyan continued to respond to remarks from the “Hayastan” bloc, not even avoiding gaining a reputation as an unbalanced person in the eyes of the public. When the session was interrupted, the parties started to settle accounts, fortunately, the matter did not reach their feet and hands.

In the corridor of the parliament, we tried to find out from other CP members whether they knew what a “constructive”, moreover “positive” discussion was, in general, whether normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations is possible when the goal of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem is Armenia. It is to destroy, and in public statements, they continue to claim that Yerevan is theirs, as well as Sevan and Zangezur. Businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan, who is one of the initiators of the resumption of Yerevan-Istanbul flights, said that he had learned from the press that a constructive meeting had taken place. Referring to the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, he noted. “There are risks in any action. Armenians who were born in Turkey and have lived there for tens of generations feel very well economically. In addition, 200 km beyond our border, Most of the population of Kars and other areas will use many services from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. That’s why I sent a message to our medical services to get the best equipment that works with artificial intelligence because it is possible that the locals, whether they are Turks or of another nationality, can use the medical services of Gyumri or Yerevan, We will use the services that they have developed. This is my assessment. “We will also use the services that they have developed. This is my assessment. “We will also use the services that they have developed. This is my assessment. “

But how can we live in peace with those who kill us? He countered ․ “The British killed the French, the French killed the British, the Germans killed them, there was a genocide of the Jews, but they also live in peace in Germany. I want our generations to have a strong country, a prosperous life, we must be conscious in the region, respect the rights of our neighbors, and they must be ours. ” In other words, do you think it is possible to build neighborly relations with “our neighbor” Azerbaijan? “Many countries of the world, which are neighbors, have quite a large volume in each other’s gross domestic product. If we have a high percentage of gross domestic product with our neighbors, they will be good tools to improve relations. We will not pass that enmity on to our children and generations. When there is a shootout, they also have victims, we must be civilized, of course, there will be incidents at the border, but we have what we have. ” As for the settlement of the Artsakh issue in the context of normalization of relations, Sukiasyan noted that he sees it on the basis of the principle of self-determination and compared it with the Cyprus version.

NA Vice Speaker Hakob Arshakyan also did not have “a lot of information” from the Moscow meeting, or rather, he did not have absolute information. He only expressed hope that they will be able to “establish conditions of peace so that soldiers do not die at the borders.”

We learned from our CP sources that the faction had not yet discussed the meeting of the envoys, they are not aware of what Rubinyan and Kilic said in Moscow on January 14, but they noticed a change in Rubinyan’s behavior, he became more nervous and arrogant, which 2 has an explanation. Nervous, because he understands that he will become the implementer of Nikol Pashinyan’s next anti-Armenian project, arrogant, because he has appeared in the “pervitation circle” of the government, and the communication with the Prime Minister has increased.

The point is that there has been a heated struggle within the government for the appointment of an envoy, as the de facto envoy becomes the second official of the state. By the way, such a struggle is going on to become the chairman of the commission on demarcation and demarcation, in which Pashinyan has not yet made a decision.