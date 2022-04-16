The countdown to the dissolution of statehood has begun

Even after Pashinyan spoke openly from the NA tribune about the documented surrender of Artsakh, the opposition is still busy discussing the constitutional ways of change of power.

Enemy troops will probably be stationed in Kapan or Goris, there will be casualties among the civilian population, new bloodshed will break out so that the titular opposition to defend the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence will quickly oust the enemy’s peaceful regime in just a few days.

The first two articles of Chapter 2 of the Constitution, which register the basic human and civil rights and freedoms, guarantee first human dignity and then the right to life. Both of these important, fundamental rights have been destroyed and annulled for at least a year and a half. The rule of law is ago, while it should, first of all, protect the right of its citizens to a safe and secure existence. Who or what, then, replaces the state with himself, why does the opposition delay in filling the gap of state position?

In order to justify the complete concessions of Artsakh and the territorial concessions from Armenia, Pashinyan is announcing a new war on one hand, and on the other hand, praising their drive to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. It is clear that a new war will be unleashed against Armenia and in its territory, in the direction of Syunik, Gegharkunik, Tavush, Ararat, Vayots Dzor, and the closer Armenia is to signing an unworthy peace treaty, the more paradoxical the possibility of that war becomes. to seem Yerevan voluntarily and without resistance gives Baku everything possible, and this does not limit, but on the contrary, it further stimulates Aliyev’s appetite to enter forever into his own and even pan-Turkic history and to be crowned with golden laurels.

Today, few people remember that the legal regime of martial law in Armenia was abolished about four and a half months after the end of the war, while its extension did not pursue any legitimate goal, moreover, before that several restrictions had already been lifted. It is clear that under the pretext of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and preventing a possible new war announced from the rostrum of the parliament, in order to curb popular anger and ensure its own security, this regime will not hesitate to re-establish martial law to end the black affair.

Artsakh has been living in the conditions of the legal regime of the continuously prolonged martial law for exactly thirty years. In Armenia, despite the seemingly calm civic life, this realization has existed for decades, therefore, the purpose of establishing martial law or any other restrictive legal regime will be only one – to stop the wave of popular uprising under the pretext of imminent threat of external danger. Yesterday the NSS banned journalists from entering Syunik, today the Russian peacekeepers are blocking the way of the NA deputies to Artsakh.

Tomorrow, for example, in order to reach Vardenis from Yerevan, we may have to pass several checkpoints (it is not excluded, with non-Armenian soldiers), as, say, in Israel. This does not mean a reduction of sovereignty or security, but the dissolution of the state and its disappearance from the political map of the world.

David Sargsyan