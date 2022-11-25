As the chief guest of the Defense of the Interest Week organized by the Armenian Court of Australia Armenian National Committee of Australia will present during the events scheduled from 28 November to 3 December 2022 the consequences of Azerbaijani criminal actions, the evidence of Armenian state policy, Azerbaijani illegal settlements and invasions in Armenia, the foundations of Artsakh Armenians’ right to self-determination, and so on.

I will also present the activities of the Center for Law and Justice «Թաթոյան» հիմնադրամ/ “Tatoyan” foundation

The visit was organized at the invitation of the Australian Armenian Court Commission (ANC-AU).

The visit will be summed up by the Australian Armenian Judicial Committee’s annual gala, where I will make the keynote speech.

The event will feature Australian state and federal MPs, Australian public life honors, representatives of the Armenian community, and more.

A separate meeting is also planned with the Australian-Armenian community in a number of cities, during which I will also present the situation created in Armenia as a result of Azerbaijani illegal settlements and invasions and the activities of the Foundation.

Details on the page of the Australian Armenian Court Commission.