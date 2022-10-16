The conflict between the interests of Russia and the collective West is openly taking on Armenian soil

Today, the most undesirable and extremely dangerous process for Armenia and Artsakh is taking place in our region, which can be conventionally called the “titans’ struggle”.

In other words, it is already obvious that the conflict between the interests of Russia and the collective West is taking on an openly harsh nature.

Judge for yourself, the European Union is trying to take the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani delimitation and demarcation from the hands of the Russians, the French president angrily accuses Russia of encouraging Armenian-Azerbaijani clashes, high-ranking American officials have already “registered in Armenia”.

Naturally, the Russians already openly accuse the West of implementing a policy leading to destabilization in the region and declare that they will oppose all attempts to “kick them out” of the South Caucasus.

For its part, Iran has already announced that it will not tolerate the activation of NATO countries along its borders and threatens to take “adequate” steps.

In short, we are witnessing a process that directly creates new ontological threats for Armenia and Artsakh.

And in this context, the most terrible thing is that instead of stabilizing the situation, our “velvet”, so-called super-professional authorities repeatedly take steps that simply encourage the clash of the superpowers.

I honestly wonder how much one should be detached from reality to try to play on the contradictions of the superpowers, trying to extract some benefits.

After all, one would have to be completely insane to think that Armenia or Artsakh can get anything positive if the Russians and the Americans/Europeans suddenly (God forbid) enter into a direct confrontation over Armenia or Artsakh.

In fact, this is not even a joke, this is completely abnormal.

P.S. By the way, have you noticed how the Turkish-Azerbaijani group, with a cheeky “smiling”, is watching how Armenia is consistently banging its head against the “wall” of the interests of the West and the East?

Come to your senses, it’s not too late.

Arman Abovyan