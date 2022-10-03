the conditions of Azerbaijan for signing a peace agreement with Armenia. Haykakan Chamanak

Let’s remind you that “Haykakan Chamanak” Pashinyan Family newspaper today published the information from its “reliable source” about what are the conditions of Azerbaijan for signing a peace agreement with Armenia.

1. Dissolution of the NK Defense Army.

2. Recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, without any, even autonomous status. That is, with 0 status.

3. Corridor through the territory of Armenia.

4. Demarcation and demarcation process with the maps of 1919, and 1920 (it is not yet known which maps we are talking about).

5. Clarification of the fate of the missing Azerbaijanis, possibly with the tendency to accuse Armenia of war crimes in the future.