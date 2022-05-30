The “co-owners” of the disaster: Pashinyan, Khachaturyan, “KP” faction

The last trilateral meeting in Brussels for Pashinyan and his regime, the other forthcoming talks are not about the fate of Artsakh, Armenia and the Armenians, but exclusively about making new concessions in order to keep their own power.

That is the reason why Pashinyan does not miss even the President of the EU Council Charles Michel from the parliamentary rostrum, once again trying to save his own face. Naturally, he also does not respond to Aliyev’s assurances addressed to Erdogan, which refer to reaching principled agreements with the Armenian side on the “Zangezur Corridor”. Perhaps there is no need to prove for a long time that Pashinyan lacks not only the mandate to represent his own people and country, but also elementary diplomatic ethics and restraint.

The slower or stagnant the street movement, the more reckless and impudent he is. In the last parliamentary question-and-answer session, he speaks with carelessness about the exact number of prisoners, earlier victims and missing persons, as if it were a neutral reference to a third force or a country, dry statistics. The one who once drummed up the phrase “Artsakh is Armenia and the end”, which gave Azerbaijan grounds to plan an attack on Artsakh, today is afraid of even mentioning the historical-geographical name “Nagorno Karabakh”. Probably soon the CP deputies, like Charles Michel and Azerbaijan, will start using the hostile wording “Rights of the ethnic Armenian population of Karabakh”.

Even if we consider that the 44-day war was not the result of betrayal or conspiracy, how to explain the gradual renunciation of Artsakh in the year and a half after the war and the “lowering of the bar” on the scale of seeing it as a part of Azerbaijan? After all, a year ago, Pashinyan’s regime was talking not only about keeping what it had, but even about the need to demolish Shushi and Hadrut, and then it would have to be found out for pre-election purposes. Wouldn’t he admit that in case of alienation of Artsakh and leaving it with any status in Azerbaijan, it will be our biggest deprivation of the homeland in the last century since the fall of the First Republic?

Of course, the so-called acting president Vahagn Khachaturyan also has a special place among those responsible, who imitates Armen Sargsyan with his status of “neutral observer”, in fact tacitly supporting the next act of state betrayal and extradition. Like the fourth president, he presumably thinks that carefree foreign tours, photos taken with influential people, participation in the Davos conference and anti-Russian gesture overshadow his unacceptable indifference to the surrender of Artsakh. If Armen Sargsyan’s forehead is stigmatized for constitutional manipulations and not appealing to the Constitutional Court on the issue of dismissal of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, this one will bear personal responsibility for the second capitulation.

Like other high-ranking government officials, Vahagn Khachaturyan has no public support, moreover, he is not even well known to the people, when by the force of the Mother Law he is the head of state and the guarantor of the Constitution, that is, a state institution with an exclusive mandate. Whereas, in fact, Vahagn Khachaturyan is equally co-owner with Nikol Pashinyan of the final alienation of Artsakh, the division of Armenia and the service of the hostile agenda, therefore, he should be among the first responsible for the disaster.

David Sargsyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/d6afc02a124f87662c214722b8a4df4c?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»