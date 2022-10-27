In which country will Nikol Pashinyan find refuge? Opinions are divided on this issue. Turkey, Canada, the USA, France, and even Azerbaijan are mentioned.

And I will tell you: Nikol Pashinyan will settle in the Russian Federation after the fall of power. If I let my imagination run a little harder, I can even mention the city, Nizhny Novgorod. Why were Nikol Pashinyan and his wife taken to Nizhny Novgorod as part of his first and for now last state visit to Russia? From that part of the Pashinyans’ visit, we were shown only footage of the meeting with a prayer, but we don’t know anything about what meetings took place in connection with the state visit. Therefore, we cannot rule out that the Pashinyans were shown the local nature and the private house where they can live until old age.

Could I be wrong? It’s possible: However, the course of events so far shows that this is exactly what the matter is going to be – asylum in Russia. I know, the Armenian Western-speaking community can get mad about it, and wall themselves off, but there are things in this world that happen even independently of the will and wishes of the Western-speaking people. Let’s take the most recent case as an example: Konstantin Zatulin, the chairman of the Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma, was declared an undesirable person in RA. Yea, you say, what better demarche against Russia than that, Maladets, Nikol, give it a shot, swallow Putin… My friend from Gyumret would say: calm down, Oghul, what can I say to your political scientist… Nikol’s newspaper was the first to write about that, right? , Nikoli’s newspaper also gave the justification, didn’t it? So be sure something is wrong

In a conversation with “Hraparak”, Tiko Khzmalyan boasted that Pashinyan himself suggested the idea of ​​blocking Zatulin. Moreover, he also talked about imprisoning Margarita Simonyan for life, and immediately after that, Margarita Simonyan wrote on the social network that she also met Zatulin’s fate, that is, she was declared an undesirable person in Armenia. One can wonder what great things are being done during the meetings between Nikol Pashinyan and the extra-parliamentary forces, in which Tiko Khzmalyan and other westerners participate. But thinking that way, we will go to the wrong place and will end up in the propaganda network of Nikoli’s newspaper.

I can’t say who did the math on this Zatulin story, but it’s clear that, at least for the domestic audience, a serious timing error was made. Before the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan tripartite meeting in Sochi, Nikol had the guts to do something like this and be the first to spread it in his newspaper. The Armenian audience, no matter how much Khzmalyan Tiko scolded herself, could not digest the news of this “neverayatn”. Of course, there were announcements that Nikol is finally turning away from Russia, going to the West, Turkey, etc. But that’s exactly what the producers of this show want to show. I suggest you take a look at the West, Erdogan, Aliyev. What does their silence suggest, why don’t they welcome this bold anti-Russian demarche of Nikol, who is turning towards them?

It seems that the Russians did not accept this “unpleasant” news related to an important State Duma official. Only analytics frameworks responded. And so, what is going on, why is Russia in particular so reticent? Did you hear the thunderclap that burst Nicole and her newspaper bubble? Did the Russians blow it? Yes. Through whom? of the RA authorities. Why? Let’s try to understand.

The family newspaper, referring to a “reliable source”, declared Russia the trigger of the 44-day war. Only Macron ate the coot. Not long after that, Nicoll announced that the plates had been removed from the rockets with the terrible names, without specifying whether they were brought without plates or were removed here.

Let’s not forget that during that time, a truck cleared for customs in Armenia “managed” to explode on the Crimean bridge. The balloon was already visibly inflated when we heard the news of banning Zatulin’s entry into Armenia. The question arises: why do the Russians need all this, why exactly Zatulin, the prominent pro-Armenian figure, the author of the law of the State Duma condemning the Armenian Genocide? And here you can already see the desperate faces of Erdogan and Aliyev, who, after the statements made by the Iranian Foreign Minister in Armenia, ask Putin to exert his influence on Pashinyan, so that the latter signs the peace agreement. Putin cannot reject Erdogan and Aliyev. The never-ending war in Ukraine does not allow it to go against NATO member Turkey, with which it maintains certain relations. But, on the other hand, cannot give up the spheres of influence inherited from the Russian tsars. And here, before the Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Sochi, the “Zatulin” operation is staged as a message to the West, Erdogan and Aliyev: what do you want from me, how can I influence Nikol, if he is already in our deputies? persona non grata”, accusing me of inciting the 44-day war. In short, Turkey and Azerbaijan are clearly told to negotiate with Nikol themselves. Well, what is being said is said to Nicole separately. Great example: Dear Nikol, don’t be afraid, this is the guarantee of your safety: Nizhny Novgorod, the air is clean, the forest is nearby, the birds are chirping in the morning, the rivers are full of fish… What else do you need to live happily for the rest of your life? for: And here, before the Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Sochi, the “Zatulin” operation is staged as a message to the West, Erdogan and Aliyev: what do you want from me, how can I influence Nikol, if he is already in our deputies? persona non grata”, accusing me of inciting the 44-day war. In short, Turkey and Azerbaijan are clearly told to negotiate with Nikol themselves. Well, what is being said is said to Nicole separately. Great example: Dear Nikol, don’t be afraid, this is the guarantee of your safety: Nizhny Novgorod, the air is clean, the forest is nearby, the birds are chirping in the morning, the rivers are full of fish… What else do you need to live happily for the rest of your life? for: And here, before the Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Sochi, the “Zatulin” operation is staged as a message to the West, Erdogan and Aliyev: what do you want from me, how can I influence Nikol, if he is already in our deputies? persona non grata”, accusing me of inciting the 44-day war. In short, Turkey and Azerbaijan are clearly told to negotiate with Nikol themselves. Well, what is being said is said to Nicole separately. Great example: Dear Nikol, don’t be afraid, this is the guarantee of your safety: Nizhny Novgorod, the air is clean, the forest is nearby, the birds are chirping in the morning, the rivers are full of fish… What else do you need to live happily for the rest of your life? for: if he already declares our deputies “persona non grata”, accuses me of provoking a 44-day war. In short, Turkey and Azerbaijan are clearly told to negotiate with Nikol themselves. Well, what is being said is said to Nicole separately. Great example: Dear Nikol, don’t be afraid, this is the guarantee of your safety: Nizhny Novgorod, the air is clean, the forest is nearby, the birds are chirping in the morning, the rivers are full of fish… What else do you need to live happily for the rest of your life? for: if he already declares our deputies “persona non grata”, accuses me of provoking a 44-day war. In short, Turkey and Azerbaijan are clearly told to negotiate with Nikol themselves. Well, what is being said is said to Nicole separately. Great example: Dear Nikol, don’t be afraid, this is the guarantee of your safety: Nizhny Novgorod, the air is clean, the forest is nearby, the birds are chirping in the morning, the rivers are full of fish… What else do you need to live happily for the rest of your life? for:

