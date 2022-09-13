The border situation was presented to the military attachés of foreign embassies. The border situation was presented to the military attachés

On September 13, in the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, the head of the Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, Levon Ayvazyan, and the deputy head of the main operational department of the Armed Forces, Colonel Albert Baghdadyan, met with the military attachés of foreign embassies accredited in the Republic of Armenia and presented the situation created as a result of the large-scale provocation of the Azerbaijani side.

It was noted that the Azerbaijani side intensively uses various artillery means, large-caliber rifles and anti-aircraft missiles, targeting not only military but also civil infrastructures. The Armenian side has victims and wounded.

The units of the RA Armed Forces continue to fulfill the combat tasks set before them, taking all the necessary measures to counteract the enemy.

It was emphasized that the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan is fully responsible for the large-scale provocation.