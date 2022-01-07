The bill condemns the sending of troops by Armenia to Kazakhstan

Statement of the National Democratic Party on the riots in Kazakhstan.

The national-democratic burden strongly condemns the so-called CSTO peacekeeping operation, accordingly, the sending of invading troops of the CSTO member states to Kazakhstan under the name of peacekeeping forces. Sending CSTO troops to Kazakhstan and Their actions violate international law, including CSTO international treaties, as well as RA national legislation.

The participation of the RA Armed Forces subdivision in the considered aggression-punitive action is more than condemnable, as it not only damages the international reputation of Armenia and the Armenian people, It poses a real threat to incite ethnic hatred for the physical security of Armenian servicemen and the thousands of Armenians living in Kazakhstan. The National-Democratic burden states that Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, acts against the interests of Armenia, against the will and ideas of the Armenian people, only serves the interests of the Kremlin. Council of the National Democratic Party