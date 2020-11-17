The Berdzor operative group was supposed to continue the attack on the morning of November 9 towards the Shushi-Karintak crossroads, but

After defeating the enemy in the Karin Tak-Pokr Zaruslu section, it was decided that the troops formed in Berdzor would continue the attack on the morning of November 9 at the Shushi-Karintak crossroads, but it happened, as a result of which we all had a cold shower. Artsakh Hero, Lieutenant General Arshavir Gharamyan wrote about this on his Facebook page and published a video of one of the hostilities.

“Since November 5, the command staff of the operative military group formed in Berdzor has taken responsibility for carrying out defensive-offensive operations. Kirs-Lisagor-Zaruslu-gas pipeline.

The commander of the military group, Colonel Hrayr Tovmasyan, immediately proceeding to the execution of the combat mission, personally assumed the leadership of the reconnaissance group, reaching the area called “Shakhsibulagh” by conducting combat reconnaissance.

Then, on November 7 և 8, repelling the numerous enemy attacks along the Shushi-Lisagor road, after inflicting heavy losses on the enemy forces, he decided to take control of the enemy unit on the morning of November 9 and cut off the enemy vanguard to cut off the main troops. to cross the Shushi-Karin intersection.

Early in the morning, a one-sided battle broke out between the enemy և our unit և, as the enemy aimed to take Zaruslu under control at any cost, and then attack Lisagor. After failing to inflict many casualties, in the afternoon the enemy tried to bypass our boys through the gorge of Karin Tak-Pokr Zaruslu (Nabilar) in the afternoon, but after being found by the commander, the fire of our artillery (commander: Colonel Karen Babayan) was directed into the gorge. As a result, the mentioned forces were scattered and scattered with hundreds of victims.

It had already been decided to continue the attack with the available forces the next morning at the Shushi-Karin crossroads, but as a result we all had a cold shower.

“After that, the enemy collected corpses from the places of operations I mentioned for 8 days,” Gharamyan wrote.