The Azerbaijanis changed their position near Nerkin Khndzoresk and came forward

The Azerbaijanis again moved their positions, the hopes of extorting a few meters were again justified and remained unanswered by the Armenian authorities and military departments. “Yesterday, the Azerbaijani side made positional changes in several places in the border area of ​​Nerkin Khndzoresk, based on their so-called GPS.

They went deeper into Nerkin Khndzoresk, saying that that area also belonged to them. They come and stand and say that this is their border, “said Menua Hovsepyan, the deputy head of the Goris community, in a conversation with Pastinfo, referring to the information that the Azerbaijani troops had entered Nerkin Khndzoresk. Hovsepyan also confirmed that the Azerbaijani army did not enter the village of Nerkin Khndzoresk, Syunik region, but noted that the positions were closer to Nerkin Khndzoresk.

“They come 50 meters ahead, they say this is our border, they just got a little closer, they were already a few meters away, they are a few meters closer, but our Nerkin Khndzoresk residents are solid, they stand firmly in their places, there is no problem ». It should be reminded that as of December 3, the border with Azerbaijan was only 600 meters away from the last house in Khndzoresk, and these days the Azeris were measuring. Yervand Malunts stated that the state border is being clarified in recent days. The village head emphasizes that the process is peaceful. Here, the state border is determined by GPS.

Hovsepyan mentioned that he does not know what maps the system works with, he thinks the government will answer the question under what map they signed, because in fact, many more territories belonged to Syunik with Soviet maps. And at this moment they do not know exactly how many meters the enemy came yesterday. “The fact that this process continues every day. They own the signed document, which is a forgery, and any meter mentioned by the GPS system. ” Hovsepyan does not know how the incident took place, one thing is clear: the confusion continues, who does what he wants. “Who should they inform about coming?” There are border guards in several places in our community, Russian border guards are standing in several places, that’s all.

” Hovsepyan considers what happened a disgrace, a state betrayal, thinks that its logical continuation is taking place even now. “Nothing new happened, right?” We have been in all this for several months. ” Hovsepyan considers cynicism the government’s position that what is happening is a security operation and there is no demarcation, there are no clear agreements. “That answer of the government is of the genre of absurdity, if there is no agreement, why do they allow them to go deeper and deeper within the borders of our country?” I ask them a counter-question, that is, are they trying to tell us another tale that there is no agreement? I also say that there is a clear agreement, all the steps are taken according to the agreement, it is obvious. If there is no agreement that they are drawing a border, let’s not let them do something so that the process does not go like that, where are you? He is not coming alone, talking, speaking from there. ”

The fact is that Armenian lands are being conceded day by day. According to Soviet and post-Soviet maps, there are people’s own lands, arable lands. This gives grounds to conclude in Goris that the leadership is not aware of the process. “Zero information, zero response, zero emotion – they are not interested in anything. They consider that it is within the norm. ” Hovsepyan concluded that a treacherous contract had been signed, and according to that scenario, everything was going “normally”. “It is normal for them, abnormal for us, but according to their drawing, measure, the whole process is moving forward. Source: Pastinfo

Source: https://www.pastinfo.am/hy/news/2021/02/05/jw2fbd8yj/1141981?fbclid=IwAR0GqVHhtvnRzJYBFjqEXlRriVwIY3lDSbEcS0-AHdL-9H7gdVMeAKSewtc