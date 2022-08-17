The Azerbaijani public is in great joy with the depopulation and occupation of Berdzor and Aghavno, The Azerbaijani media is flooded with the glorification of Aliyev

The Azerbaijani public is in great joy with the depopulation and occupation of Berdzor and Aghavno, the corridor of Lachin. The Azerbaijani media is flooded with the glorification of Aliyev, because he was able to make the “fairy tale and liberate the Azerbaijani lands from occupation” come true, which, according to the common belief among the Azerbaijani public, were Azerbaijani, but “hiding behind humanitarian goals in 1992, the separatists of Nagorno-Karabakh Together with the regular army, as well as with the support of Russian military formations, immediately after the capture of Shusha, they achieved the annexation of Lachin region.” Azerbaijanis are well aware of the strategic significance of the Lachin humanitarian corridor for Artsakh. According to Azerbaijani media.

“The enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh had only one route of communication with Armenia, through the border town of Lachin with Azerbaijan. Armenia got a direct corridor to the mountainous part of Karabakh and began to freely use this corridor to deliver weapons, supplies and ammunition to the regular units of the separatists. Aliyev himself claims that the former presidents of Armenia did everything so that the prospect of Azeriizing Karvachar and Lachin did not even arise. In all negotiations, these two regions were considered separately. For the Armenian side, it was a non-negotiable issue and a fairy tale. And since it becomes a reality under Aliyev, the Azerbaijani press makes him a hero. “Having crushed the Armenian army, as well as destroying the entire military infrastructure of Armenia, Ilham Aliyev promoted the return of Lachin. Unimaginable, distant, fabulous…

Aliyev made another fairy tale come true. This is his victory. Aliyev is a fighter of Lachin….

The president of Azerbaijan was in a hurry. He was well aware of the uncertainty of the already uncertain international situation, the danger of the challenges of the new regional system, the possibility of internal political reprisals by revanchist forces in Armenia itself. Literally in a few days, the liberating president will solemnly enter the city of Lachin.”

As we can see, Aliyev is worried about a possible change of power in Armenia. As much as Pashinyan begs for peace from Azerbaijan and offers Azerbaijanis like a man of the house who has lost his dignity to enter and leave the house as they want, and he is ready to ensure their safety, he is not respected by the Azerbaijani authorities or the public. the archenemy can be hated, fought, destroyed, but not respected. And they respect for dignified behavior. Pashinyan is the only leader of Armenia who forgets about dignity when dealing with the outside world. The Azerbaijani press writes: “This citadel was once surrendered by mediocre frontist punks immediately after the overthrow of the first president of Azerbaijan, Ayaz Mutalibov. At first they lost Shusha without a fight, then, leaving behind the military equipment, they fled from Lachin… In 1992, Azerbaijan was similar to today’s Armenia, and not only with a “beard”, although the thorny bearded authorities were guilty of many things. and the rest too.”

Azerbaijani media also writes about Pashinyan. “Under the name of manipulation and speculation, he condemned Armenia, even Karabakh, to new difficulties in life. “For the sake of unsatisfied ambitions and the wounded “ego” of one politician, Armenians will have to reach Yerevan or Etchmiadzin by road.”

Naira Vanyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/3601ce22166532314b491f93f91cf468?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»