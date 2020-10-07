The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Geneva

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov will leave for Ukraine on October 8 to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. As reported by Armenpress, this was reported by the Azerbaijani media.

Spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Minister Anna Naghdalyan denied media reports that a meeting between the “Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan” will take place in Armenia tomorrow. Naghdalyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“The rumors spread in the press that a meeting between the” Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan “will take place tomorrow, October 8, in Geneva, do not correspond to reality. No such meeting is planned. Armenia’s principled position is that there can be no situation where negotiations can be held with one hand and military operations against Artsakh and Armenia with the other. “At the moment, it is imperative to stop the large-scale military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh,” Naghdalyan wrote.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the Armenian Foreign Minister is in constant contact with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and representatives of the Co-Chair countries.