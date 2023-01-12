The authorities have agreements with Azerbaijanis and Turks. S. Ohanyan

In a conversation with journalists in the National Assembly today, Seyran Ohanyan,

deputy of the Armenia faction, referred to Pashinyan’s statement made during the press conference yesterday that the CSTO military exercises will not take place in Armenia this year, as they may cause tension in the region, noted: “Generally, military exercises are conducted not to avoid challenges and threats, but on the contrary, to face them. The general military exercises are to face the threats that come from Azerbaijan. Secondly, is there an alternative to CSTO military exercises today or not? of course it doesn’t exist. The authorities of the day have certain agreements with the Azerbaijanis and Turks that they should not improve our abilities not only within our army, but also with the military-political alliance, the CSTO.

