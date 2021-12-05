The attempted assassination of Turkey’s Erdogan foiled – report

An explosive device was found under a police car securing a rally held for the Turkish president.

An assassination attempt on the life of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was foiled by Turkish intelligence on Saturday evening, Turkish media reported. An explosive device was found under a police car securing a rally held for Erdoğan in the southeastern city of Siirt. The device was found only moments prior to the start of the rally, Turkish media reported.

After the device was found, it was dismantled and defused by a Turkish police bomb disposal team, according to Turkish news outlet KARAR. Forensic investigators scanned the explosive device and police vehicle for fingerprints and an investigation to find the perpetrator has reportedly begun. This is a developing story.