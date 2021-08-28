THE ASSEMBLY MOURNS THE PASSING OF FORMER BOARD MEMBER SAVEY TUFENKIAN

Washington, D.C. – The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) mourns the loss of longtime Assembly Trustee and Board of Directors member, Mrs. Savey Tufenkian.

A leading benefactor of the Assembly’s Summer Internship Program in Washington, D.C., she and her husband Ralph contributed immensely to the program by establishing the Richard Tufenkian Memorial Fund, in loving memory of their son Richard, who was an Assembly Summer Internship Program alumnus. The Tufenkians regularly and thoughtfully supported the Armenian American community through a range of initiatives, including educational, cultural, and humanitarian endeavors.



Savey Tufenkian served with grace and distinction as a member of the Assembly’s Board of Directors during the 1990s. Along with then Assembly Board Members Flora Dunaians and Elizabeth Agbabian, Tufenkian was a dynamic force and spearheaded many Assembly initiatives, including the Assembly’s successful Galas in California. Savey and Ralph’s generosity and support throughout the diaspora and in Armenia and Artsakh was extensive and all-encompassing. The Assembly recognized Ralph and Savey Tufenkian at the Assembly’s Gala in Newport Beach, CA in 2017 for their passion and dedication, especially with regard to the Assembly’s Internship Program.



“On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, we express our deepest condolences to her loving husband Ralph and members of her family, including their son and daughter-in-law Greg and Caroline Tufenkian and their children, as well as their daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Paul Kalemkiarian and their children and grandchildren. Savey’s commitment and philanthropic work for the betterment of the Armenian people was exemplary and will be sorely missed,” stated Assembly Board Co-Chairs, Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian.

“In her memory and honor, the Assembly is pleased to announce a new endowed internship, the Savey and Ralph Tufenkian Internship,” the Co-Chairs added. “This initiative will provide opportunities for Armenian American students for years to come, as Savey’s legacy continues throughout our community.”