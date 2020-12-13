The army, the security forces, our borders, we have all become captives of Pashinyan’s fears, His activities tell us everything

Marine Sukiasyan, a representative of the Alternative Projects Group, wrote an article in which she referred to the situation in Yerevan yesterday after the enemy’s attack on two villages in Hadrut. The article is below.

Yerjan did not sleep again tonight. Late in the evening, a huge, indescribable number of special police forces were concentrated near the government buildings and government summer houses. Until late at night, Yerjan was trying to understand what was happening. The main hypotheses were: “Pashinyan is resigning” is going to send a message : Pashinyan is going to flee Armenia ■ Pashinyan is in severe alcohol poisoning, and Doctors are taking resuscitation measures ■

Pashinyan had another attack after Hadrut events և is going to announce his withdrawal from CSTO ■ Pashinyan was warned by the Chief of Police that the system will not obey him in a few days, and middle and senior officers tend to join the people ■ Pashinyan loses control over the army, and the army tends to join the people with the same demand Է Pashinyan summoned the head of the SIS իր instructed mass arrests of security forces and opposition We did not know which of these hypotheses was or which was closer to the truth tonight. Until early in the morning, the city was waiting for the next non-sober message of the Prime Minister, after which Mane Gorgyan and several members of the team had to start the corrections,

he did not want to say that, you did not understand correctly, etc. The fact is as follows. We have all become captives of Pashinyan’s fears, the army has become captives of Pashinyan’s fears, the security forces have become captives of Pashinyan’s fears, our borders have become captives of Pashinyan’s fears, our lives have become captives of Pashinyan’s fears. The activity of Prime Minister Pashinyan threatens us every minute with a new tragedy, a new surprise, a new unpredictability. His behavior does not fit into the norms compatible with common sense for the head of state. We are living in the most risky days of our state. The security forces have a clear role to play: the NSS to carry out its most important function of state security, the Army to inform the President directly in case of an absurd order, the police not to carry out any crazy order, . And, of course, the society, which in the coming days should simply reach the state of “Armenia without Pashinyan”.

Marine Sukiasyan