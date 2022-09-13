The Armenian side has victims and wounded, defense ministry reports

The Armenian side has victims and wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression. The defense ministry noted that civilian infrastructures are being hit as well.

“The Armenian armed forces fully fulfills the combat tasks set before it. The Armenian side has victims and wounded, the data is being verified,” the defense ministry noted.

Azerbaijan opened fire on Tuesday night near the Armenian borders. The reports have been confirmed by the Armenian defense ministry spokesperson who said that the adversary also used UAVs.