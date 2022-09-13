The Armenian side has victims and wounded, defense ministry reports

The Armenian side has victims and wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression. The defense ministry noted that civilian infrastructures are being hit as well.
“The Armenian armed forces fully fulfills the combat tasks set before it. The Armenian side has victims and wounded, the data is being verified,” the defense ministry noted.
Azerbaijan opened fire on Tuesday night near the Armenian borders. The reports have been confirmed by the Armenian defense ministry spokesperson who said that the adversary also used UAVs.
Comments
Mihran says
Of course, Russia has not stepped in.
It and the CSTO are violating their defense agreements with Armenia.
Russia is doing this deliberately in order to humiliate Armenia and possibly force a change of government.
This all shows how unreliable Russia is.