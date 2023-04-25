The Armenian police have become an instrument of ugliness and brutality

Last night, at around 1 o’clock, the RA police, without presenting any legal basis, broke into the “Polygraph” club, about which there was a lot of noise early in the morning because the video of the incident appeared on the club’s Facebook page.

“Everyone in the club was laid on the floor and forcibly taken to the police station. Our staff and visitors were brutally beaten and strip-searched at the police station. We demand justice for all victims. This is an attack not only on Poligraf but also on the entire club community. All of us, as part of a unique cultural and creative sphere, are at risk. It is not just about our right to dance or express ourselves, but about the very essence of our society. We are part of a community that promotes creativity, diversity, and inclusion. Now, however, we are under attack. The forces that seek to suppress our way of life threaten our very existence. They try to silence our voice, stifle our creativity, and impose their narrow worldview on us. We cannot allow this to happen.

We call on all clubs and entertainment venues, representatives of the local and international community, artists and everyone who shares our values ​​to stand up with us and speak out against this injustice. Sign the petition in our bio and share our words. We demand that the illegally sealed doors of Poligraf be opened. We will soon inform you all about our further actions,” the polygraph statement said. It is already noticeable from the announcement that the club is visited by people of non-traditional orientation. Perhaps this is also the reason why the Soros community reacted violently to what happened and many organizations and individuals began to demand an account from the authorities.

And NA MP Zaruhi Batoyan asked Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan about the incident, to which she replied: “If there is such a disproportionate use of force that would imply responsibility on the part of the officer, then it will definitely happen. At this moment, it will be difficult for me to say whether the use of force was proportional, or whether there was violence or not, but I assure you that we are apparently receiving reports from victims and accordingly, the police within their jurisdiction, and later also the investigative bodies within their jurisdiction, will respond accordingly. are provided. If there are grounds for an official investigation, that will also be carried out. If there was a devolution of power, then I agree that we have work to do here.”

It is no secret that the police use violence, even against mothers in black, but the Soros circles did not raise such a noise. Not justifying the atrocities of the police at all, let’s note that the units that call themselves political society criticize the inhuman actions of the same police very selectively.

Former deputy police chief Gagik Hambardzumyan, referring to the incident in a conversation with “Hraparak” , says that even if the police searched for and found drugs in the club, it is the result of the same police’s bad work. As for the use of brute force, according to Hambardzumyan, it is highly unacceptable.

“It is not acceptable for me to put the ugliness of the police in the night club and the beating of the parents of the soldiers who died in Yerablur on the same level. Although a person is a person, the rights are equal, but there are uglies, like the Prime Minister and CP members, and there are patriotic good people, whom we cannot put on an equal level with the uglies. Drugs have choked the nightclubs, we all know that. Moreover, under the patronage of CP members. I am not familiar with the details and cannot make clear assessments, but beating and mocking a person is ugly. The police have become an instrument of ugliness. Today’s police officers have only one overarching problem: to protect the safety of the jackal and his family at any cost. Those people have no other purpose in this life.”

According to Hambardzumyan, the numbers of all kinds of crimes have increased dramatically and the law enforcement system should think about it, not subject the elderly woman, the club’s owner, to violence. Gagik Hambardzumyan said to the question of what unprecedentedly brutal actions the police have resorted to in the last five years, which will make them stand out. “The ugliness that happened to the parents of the fallen servicemen is unprecedented. Running over a pregnant woman was also an unprecedented case that bypassed the law enforcement system. The main driver was not held responsible for hitting the pregnant woman. I don’t remember such a case. The opponents are brought into custody in a demonstrative way, humiliating them, this is also unprecedented,” Gagik Hambardzumyan concluded.

Hayk Gevorgyan

