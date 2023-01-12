“The Armenian government of the day is preparing another step to destroy the nation”. ARF statement

The Armenian Day government has started a new cycle of diverting the public’s attention from its anti-national programs and continuing the illegal persecution of those fighting against them.

Concealing its anti-state and anti-democratic practices with a veil of false legitimacy, the law enforcement system has once again targeted the Armenian Revolutionary Federation. New ones were added to the dozens of searches, arrests and detentions carried out in party offices and apartments of party members just months ago.

Today, active members of the party’s Ararat regional structure, Garnik Manukyan and Artavazd (Ashot) Margaryan, party supporter Hunan Melkonyan, the chairman of the Supreme Body of the party, Simon Simonyan, were illegally interrogated. as well as Gerasim Vardanyan, who was released by court decision just a month ago. The apartments of these friends were also searched. The information about the illegal criminal prosecution initiated against Ashot Simonyan, a member of the National Assembly, member of the ARF Supreme Body, was again thrown into the arena by the Prosecutor’s Office.

By recording the new momentum of political persecution of the current government against Dashnaktsutyun and its supporters, we draw everyone’s attention to the fact that the current government is preparing another step of nationalism. During 133 years, the ARF has seen many deprivations and prisons, faced enemies and traitors, did not surrender, overcame all difficulties, stood at the roots of the creation and strengthening of the Armenian statehood. It is impossible to hold back the ARF from the struggle with such steps.

