The Armenian Assembly Welcomes Taleen Babayan new Communications Director

By Mihran Toumajan

Washington, D.C. – The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) is pleased to welcome community activist and journalist Taleen Babayan as its new Communications Director, effective immediately.

“I’m honored to join the Armenian Assembly’s professional team, particularly during this critical time for the Armenian people in the aftermath of the six-week war launched against Artsakh and Armenia,” said Babayan. “Through the Assembly’s impactful and tireless work, we will continue our efforts to press ahead on the key issues that are so important for the Armenian American community.”

Babayan will spearhead the Assembly’s communications strategy and oversee all aspects of traditional print media, as well as digital and social, to further strengthen the Assembly’s mission and initiatives. Her chief responsibilities will also include leading content creation, mainstream media outreach, and donor communications.

“With Taleen’s superb experience, dedication, and community activism, I am confident that she will further elevate the effectiveness of the Assembly,” stated Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “We are fortunate to have the benefit of such a talented individual,” Ardouny added.

Babayan has over a decade of professional experience in the non-profit sector. Prior to joining the Assembly, Taleen worked with the American University of Armenia and the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. She has interned with NBC News, the United Nations, the New York City Mayor’s office, and with a long-time champion of Armenian issues, the late Senator Edward M. “Ted” Kennedy of Massachusetts. Taleen earned her Master of Science from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, and her Bachelor of Arts in International Relations, History and Mass Media Studies from Tufts University.