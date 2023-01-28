The Armenian army will be the first to straighten it’s injured back. Seyran Ohanyan

Seyran Ohanyan, former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, and head of the Armenia faction, sent a message on the occasion of Army Day.

“Happy holiday, Armenian army.

My eternal bow to the generations who, from the first heroic battle of Artsakh to today, have fought for your glorious victories at the cost of their purity, health, and life.

Glory and honor to them.

The defeat of 2020 was conspiratorial, you were also hit from behind, but it is also certain that there will be more victories ahead.

I am sure that the Armenian army will be the first to straighten its wounded back and stand firmly on its own land and border.

The Armenian Army will restore its former power and authority and become a guarantor of security, a protector for the injured Artsakh, Armenia, but this is not only the problem of the Army, but of each of us, the entire nation.

The army protected us and is still our protector today in the most difficult conditions.

Let’s be a strong back, a shield for him,” the message reads.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/94768db6ccccb9344556522bce45afb0?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

