The Armenian Ambassador discussed with the US Congressman the issue of repatriation of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

On March 12, Armenian Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan received a phone call with Congressman Byron Donald, a member of the US Embassy in the United States, according to the Facebook page of the Armenian Embassy in the United States.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nersesyan presented the humanitarian situation created by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, underlined the issue of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages.

The interlocutors discussed the possibilities for the US legislators to take appropriate steps on the issue of prisoners of war.