The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan must be immediately withdrawn from the territory of Armenia. CoE members

As reported by Armenpress, more than a dozen deputies of the Council of Europe wrote a letter to the Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, reminding of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on November 16 against the sovereign territory of Armenia. The letter particularly mentions ․

“As members of the European Parliament, we condemn the Azeri aggression, the infiltration into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, which violates the declaration of a ceasefire on November 9, 2020, and seriously endangers the fragile peace in the region. “Azerbaijani armed forces must be immediately withdrawn from the territory of Armenia.