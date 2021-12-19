The ARF Armenian Youth Federation organized a protest rally in front of the Armenian Consulate in Glendale against the regime of Nikol Pashinyan, the dictatorships of Turkey, and Azerbaijan.

The ARF Armenian Youth Federation of Western America organized a protest rally in front of the Armenian Consulate in Glendale against the regime of Nikol Pashinyan, the dictatorships of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“We can not, will not support any government that surrenders our ancestral homeland, does not prioritize the return of our captive soldiers, normalizes relations with genocidal neighbors, erases Artsakh from the map.

We do not accept this as the fate of our homeland. We will oppose the Turkish-Azerbaijani domination of our lands. We oppose the dictatorial pressure of the Armenian people by a state that wants to wipe us off the face of the earth. We will continue to oppose until the values ​​of peace and harmony enter our borders.

This is resistance, ”reads a statement issued by the Armenian Youth Federation. In different countries, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun structures have started mass protests in front of the buildings of the diplomatic missions of Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, against the occupation of Artsakh, the violation of the territorial integrity of Armenia, the policy of concessions with hostile interests.