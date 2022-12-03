The apparent betrayal is obvious

If it was someone else instead of Nicole, he was already dead of shame. NSS is not NSS either. Eyes closed, they only look. It gives the impression that they neither know Lavrov, nor understand Russian, nor is it their responsibility to ensure the country’s security.

Can you imagine if Blinken accused Macron of treason against France, Macron did not make a sound, and the French security service sat down as if nothing had happened? But, Macron is the president of France, and if something like this happened against his will or because of his ignorance, he would have a heart attack on the spot and travel to upper Jerusalem. And it’s not Nikoli’s pear either, as if Lavrov wasn’t talking about himself, or that he came to Sochi with Aliyev’s copy of the peace agreement in his hand. And this is despite the fact that before going to Sochi, the same Nikol swore by all his saints that he agrees with the Russian version of the peace treaty. It remains for the Russians to defend their proposals, Nikol said. You already know the rest, dear compatriots. He went to Sochi, stood under Putin’s umbrella until Aliyev arrived. Then, Lavrov already tells about this.

Lavrov is smiling here: what is Nikol doing? He supported Aliyev’s version in Prague, but he demands us to insist on our proposals. Sorry, but this is not politics, this is another opera, says Lavrov. And in the meantime, the RA National Security Service is watching with closed eyes. Newspapers search, websites are put under a microscope, TV channels are changed, everywhere they say the same thing: Lavrov tore Nikol’s face, Lavrov threw his cards on the table in an open state, Nikol gave the Republic of Artsakh to Azerbaijan, the movie survived a fight… And the NSS did not turn a blind eye. he looks and doesn’t realize that he should go and arrest Nikoli right now. But God forbid, the date of birth in someone’s passport or birth certificate is changed. They will go, they will find the midwife, they will interrogate, they will make a case… A real theater of the absurd.

And what do you think, did Lavrov accidentally open the cards, was he accidentally asked a question about the signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan? Don’t be naive. After Sochi, Lavrov was patiently silent. A joint statement was adopted there, by which Armenia and Azerbaijan could still be kept around the Russian version of the peace treaty. It is true that the phrase “Nagorno-Karabakh” was also removed, but these were not the 5 proposals of Azerbaijan, to which Nikol gave his consent in Prague. And it turns out that Ararat Mirzoyan is in Poland, where European foreign ministers have gathered. Naturally, Lavrov was not invited, and Ararat Mirzoyan, taking advantage of that circumstance, forgot himself in the siege of Turks and Azerbaijanis.

But what did Ararat Mirzoyan know that the Turkish press and television would spread all that around the world and announce that, here, the RA Foreign Minister is negotiating with them, despite the Russians? And, please, the same evening, Lavrov goes “live” and with his interview gives an example to the RA authorities, who are still dreaming of the restoration of the Minsk Group, which was finally dismantled by the efforts of the USA and France.

This was a clear indication that Russia sees the dismantling of the platform of the IC co-chairs as an attempt to exclude itself from the South Caucasus processes, while at the time this platform was formed at the suggestion of Russia so that the leading countries of the world could reach a peaceful settlement with their weighty presence. Alas, Armenia has decided to settle the issues with Turkey and Azerbaijan, leaving Artsakh within Azerbaijan and begging for some rights from Baku for Artsakh Armenians.

Did you notice what the RA authorities and, in particular, Suren Papikyan, were doing on the day of Lavrov’s interview? A snort government meeting seasoned with unreported issues, and then a tour of the military units by the Minister of Defense and a statement that a war could start at any second. And the community of Pogos, dried up by fear, withdrew into itself and instead of pouring into the streets from the news of the obvious betrayal, let off steam on the unprecedented idiocy of smashing the walls of the buildings of the Republic Square. Someone wrote on his Facebook page: Lavrov put the children’s “Eurovision” in one of these… No one paid attention. The authorities involved the Poles in more important matters: they were saving the magnificent walls of the government house. And imagine if the National Security Service was still looking at the rusty boltugaikas on the buildings of Tamanyan.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/f267626d7988001cdc25fb5c0d3ae991?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»