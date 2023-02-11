The ancient Armenian manuscripts on the birth of Jesus

Under the title “The Mystery of the Nativity,” the “Edward and Helen Mardigian” Armenian Museum in Jerusalem has organized an exhibition of ancient and rare Armenian manuscripts on the birth of Jesus. Included were some pieces kept in the library of the St. James Armenian Orthodox Church.

Br ARSHAG GHAZARIAN Head of Manuscript Library – Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem “The exhibition contains fifteen manuscripts dating from the period between the 13th and 16th centuries. The manuscripts were mined in Armenia, Cilicia, and also here in Jerusalem.” The exhibition begins with the genealogy of Jesus as quoted in the Gospel of Matthew, then the Annunciation, the visit of the Magi, and concludes with the presentation of Jesus at the Temple.

The miniatures differ in style, use of colors and their significance in different eras. The most important pieces on display are by the Armenian miniaturist Toros Roslin, who lived in the 13th century and worked at the Armenian royal court and for the Armenian church. His miniatures are characterized by movement, expression and bright colors, particularly red and blue. Br ARSHAG GHAZARIAN Head of Manuscript Library – Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem “Roslin used very precious materials such as gold, but also the red color extracted from an insect, and the blue color extracted from the precious blue stone which is more precious than gold.” In Roslin’s Nativity, the Virgin Mary sits on a red cushion to indicate that she is of royal descent, while blue, a symbol of purity, is the color of Christ. In some manuscripts, Christ’s cloak is colored red to indicate his death.

According to Armenian tradition – based on the Apocryphal Gospels – Eve’s bones are buried in the cave of Jesus’ birth, and Adam’s are buried under Calvary. The exhibition, which opened on the occasion of Armenian Christmas, which is celebrated on Jan. 18, attracted the interest of many visitors. TZOGHIG KARAKASHIAN Director of the Armenian Museum “Many people came to visit the exhibition: Jews, Arabs, and Armenians from different countries who came on the occasion of Christmas from America, Greece, and France.” TSVI GREENHOUSE Jerusalem “Despite the rain, I thought it was right to come here to enjoy this wonderful exhibition. I think it is an outstanding exhibit, especially regarding the birth of Jesus.” The Armenian presence in the Holy Land is thousands of years old. Armenia was also the first country to adopt Christianity as its official religion. The Nativity of Christ exhibition had a special influence on Armenian visitors. NAYRISH SHAHANIAN “I came, as an Armenian, to visit the museum, to admire our civilization. We are very proud of our religion and culture.”

Source: https://cmc-terrasanta.org/en/media/terra-santa-news/29597/the-ancient-armenian-manuscripts-on-the-birth-of-jesus

