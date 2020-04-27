The American University of Armenia (AUA) is joining Giving Tuesday Now – a global initiative of giving and unity on May 5th in response to the current emergency of COVID-19, and launching its “Support Our Students at the Time of Crisis” campaign, aiming to raise $25,000 to secure tuition assistance funding for students who have been impacted as a result of the economic fallout caused by today’s pandemic.

The need to empower our students is greater than ever, and we count on your support. Your gift of any size will make an impact and help our students continue learning and building the knowledge and skills they need to build a stronger and sustainable Armenia.

Please follow this link to make your gift:

Support AUA students and the future of Armenia by making a #GivingTuesdayNow gift.



With many thanks and warm wishes,



Gaiane Khachatrian

Director of DevelopmentClick Here to Support Our Students at the Time of Crisis

The Internal Revenue Service recognizes the American University of Armenia Corporation (EIN #94-3140704) as a 501(c)(3) organization. Your contribution is tax­-deductible to the extent allowed by law.