The airport in occupied Varanda a potential target of Iranian missiles, expert says

Expert in Iran Vardan Voskanyan has reflected on number of publications in Iranian media about war scenarios and Iran’s possible actions in case of confrontation with Baku supported by Turkey and Pakistan.

According to those publications, the first actions of Iran could be a precise targeting of the Azerbaijani airport from Atropatene (Northern Iran) which will prevent Turkey and Pakistan from delivering military assistance to Baku through air.

“This is to say the airport being built in occupied Varanda (Fizuli) by the Baku dictator has turned into a potential target of Iranian missiles,” Voskanyan wrote.

He also recalled an Iranian MP Vali Esmayil’s response to the cynical remarks of one of the deputies from “artificial formation called Azerbaijan” that “Azerbaijan could cut the tail of the Iranian lion.”

The response came to the statement of one representative of Iran’s supreme leader, warning Azerbaijan to not “play with the lion’s tail.” It is noted that the Iranian representative is from the territory where the Islamic Republic is currently holding large-scale offensive drills.