The adversary fails to advance in the direction of Berdzor – Armenia MoD

Today, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, as well as the terrorist groups supporting and fighting with them, special subdivisions continued their various offensive operations along the border with Armenia, as well as from the north to the south of Artsakh, special representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing.

“Some small-scale operations were carried out in the southern part in the direction of Berdzor. The adversary did not manage to advance in the direction of Berdzor. The units of our armed forces managed to improve their positions in this direction,” Hovhannisyan stated.

In the northern direction there was mainly artillery fire and shelling. In particular, in the direction of Martakert and the subdivisions further north, the MoD representative said.

“Fighting continued in the southern direction. Operations to neutralize the subversive groups continue. The fighting is not that intensive, but persistent,” Hovhannisyan stated.