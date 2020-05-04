The £43m-a-year President, his ‘shopaholic’ wife and their £2,000 per roll silk wallpaper in the bathroom: Inside Turkey tyrant’s £500 million palace… so dripping in gold ‘it would have even made Saddam blush’

Antique shopping: Emine Erdogan’s jet-set lifestyle is a whirlwind of one shopping trip after another where her particular passions are designer clothes and expensive antiques

She claims to live a ‘humble and modest’ life with strict Muslim values, whiling away the hours in palace kitchen fermenting apples and turning them into vinegar.

But while her tyrant husband President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has amassed a £139million fortune with at least three palaces across Turkey, his ‘shopaholic’ wife Emine likes nothing more than spending money.

As a quarter of her country live in extreme poverty and almost two million live on just £3 a day, the president’s wife boasts she drinks specialist white tea at £1,500 a kilo… and drinks it from gold leaf glasses worth £250 each.

Shopaholic: Turkey dictator Recep Erdogan’s wife Emine (left) claims to live a ‘humble and modest’ life with strict Muslim values, whiling away the hours in palace kitchen fermenting apples and turning them into vinegar

Spend, spend, spend: But the mother-of-four’s love for shopping trips in some of the world’s most exclusive retail hotspots are well known

Boutiques: She once closed down a shopping mall in Brussels to go on a designer shopping spree

