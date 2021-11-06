That person must be held accountable. Tatoyan hit back about Armen Grigoryan statement

Who gave him the right to discuss the issue of changing the Human Rights Defender? It is an obvious encroachment on the independent institution of the RA Ombudsman,

by a high-ranking official of the executive power system. The Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said in his speech during the press conference held a while ago, referring to the statement of the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan that the ombudsman’s statements are political. “Since there is a body in Armenia that initiates proceedings for violations of the rules of conduct of a public servant, it solves the issue of being held accountable –

it is the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption, I have officially applied to the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption. “That person must be held accountable for his statements in order to ensure the uninterrupted, unhindered, independent work of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia in the future as well,” Tatoyan said. You can read the full article at: https://hraparak.am