Terrorist State of Turkey shoots down two Syrian fighter jets over Idlib

KASTANIES, Greece (AP) — Syria’s official news agency said two of its warplanes were shot down by Turkish forces inside northwest Syria, amid a military escalation there that’s led to growing direct clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces.
SANA says the jets were targeted over the Idlib region, and that the four pilots ejected with parachutes and landed safely. These confrontations have added to soaring tensions between Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides of the Syrian civil war.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced his country had opened its western borders to migrants and refugees hoping to head into the European Union. The United Nations said Sunday that at least 13,000 people were massed on Turkey’s land border with Greece,
Comments
Tavo says
Russia seemingly does little or nothing as Turks shoot down Syrian jets inside Syrian territory.
Suppose Turks shot down Armenian jets inside Armenian territory.
Do we know for sure that this would invoke the Armenian – Russian mutual defense treaty or that CTSO members (such as Belarus and Kasakhstan) would come to Armenia’s defense?
Something to think about as the Russian – Turkish love affair continues but hits some rocky spots.
How reliable is Russia? How reliable is the CTSO?