Terrorist State of Turkey Leader Erdogan threatens US with recognizing genocide of Native Americans

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that in response to the US Senate’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire in 1915, the Turkish Parliament may adopt a resolution on the genocide of Native Americans during American colonization, RIA Novosti reports.

“We have opened more than a million documents on the events of 1915; come and study [them],”Erdogan said on A Haber TV. “We are talking about documents held in our hands. We must also take action against you by such decisions of our parliament; and we will. How can we keep silent about Native Americans when talking about America? This is a shameful chapter of the US.”

On December 12, the US Senate unanimously adopted Resolution 150 recognizing and condemning Armenian Genocide. Earlier, such a resolution was passed also by the US House of Representatives.

