Terminate the powers of the judges of the Constitutional Court who have been in office for more than 12 years. The National Assembly is discussing the bill

The National Assembly is considering a draft of the Constitutional Amendments submitted by a group of deputies of the “My Step” faction, which in fact proposes to consider the term of office of a member (judge) of the Constitutional Court (judge) who has served for less than 12 years expired. As reported by “Armenpress”, Vahagn Hovakimyan presented the draft amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia at the June 22 sitting of the National Assembly.

He first expressed the opinion that the reason for the crisis in the Constitutional Court was the activity that the body had carried out since its establishment, on February 6, 1996, 22 years later. He considered the fixation of the failure of the activity of the Constitutional Court to be the non-violent, velvet revolution of 2018. He reminded that the referendum on constitutional amendments could not be held due to the conference, and it is obvious that for the next at least one year, it is possible that a referendum or other national event will not be held in Armenia for a longer period of time. “Our political force has repeatedly stated that there is no problem for us that is more important than maintaining public health. On the other hand, the delay in resolving the crisis of the Constitutional Court directly harms the development of our country and threatens the large-scale reforms ahead. The Republic of Armenia deserves to have a CC that enjoys the public’s trust. It is the obligation of all of us, the parliament, to resolve the crisis of the Constitutional Court and ensure the normal development of the country, “the MP said.

Thus, the draft amendments to the Constitution propose to rewrite Article 213. “According to the draft, the structure of the Constitutional Court is in line with the requirements of Chapter 7 of the Constitution. According to Article 166 of the Constitution, a judge of the Constitutional Court is elected for a term of 12 years and the same person can be elected a judge of the Constitutional Court only once. According to the new version of Article 213 of the Constitution, it is proposed to terminate the powers of the member / judges of the Constitutional Court who have been in office for more than 12 years. And those members of the Constitutional Court / judges who have served less than 12 years in total will be in office until they are 12 years old. Thus, the status of all judges of the Constitutional Court will be equalized, “Hovakimyan said.

Once the amendments to Article 213 of the Constitution come into force, the term of office of the President of the Constitutional Court will be terminated. The election of a new chairman of the Constitutional Court, who will be elected for a six-year term, will take place after the vacancies are filled. “Thus, we are also solving the problem that the new judges who will be elected in vacancies will also have the opportunity to expect to be elected chairman of the Constitutional Court,” Hovakimyan said.

According to him, the parliament of the 7th convocation formed by the free will of the people, accepting the proposed changes, will declare its political will that the judges of the Constitutional Court, who have been in office for less than 12 years, should increase public confidence in the Constitutional Court.

Earlier, a referendum on constitutional amendments was initiated, which proposed to terminate the term of office of the President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the court. The referendum on constitutional amendments was scheduled for April 5, but did not take place due to the declaration of a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which was later canceled.

Anna Grigoryan