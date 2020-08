Pogroms took place in Akhalkalak on Saturday, and there are casualties, JNEWS reported.

A crowd of young people smashed the doors and windows of the hotel, after which a fire broke out in it. Presumably, the pogroms began because of the murder of a young man from the village.

Pogroms continue, where a crowd set fire to the hotel owner’s house.

Akhalkalak is populated mainly by Armenians.