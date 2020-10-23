Tell your Senators: Sanction Turkey and Azerbaijan

The Senate has introduced two resolutions that will require Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to detail Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s human rights abuses throughout the south Caucusus, within their own countries, and, in Turkey’s case, in Syria, Iraq, and Libya. The legislation will also examine whether the U.S. should restrict or end security assistance and arms sales to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“The United States cannot continue providing security assistance and arms to Azerbaijan and Turkey as they move the region further and further away from peace,” said Senator Bob Menendez, the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Take action now and contact your Senators, urging them to co-sponsor this crucial legislation that will hold Turkey and Azerbaijan accountable for their human rights abuses and violations of international law.

Click here: https://hellenicleaders.p2a.co/pdvLyAw