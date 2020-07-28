Teachers are organizing to protest school reopenings before the coronavirus is under control

Remember the massive teacher protests and strikes in 2018? Teachers who organized that movement are planning new activism to protest how their states and school districts are handling the coronavirus.



Teachers across the country are frustrated by an absence of a coherent national plan from the Trump administration to keep teachers and students from spreading the coronavirus. Many have begun organizing protests against the government’s push for schools to reopen in the fall.



Organizers from education advocacy movements like Red for Ed, which sparked a national movement for more school funding and better pay for teachers in 2018 and 2019, are focusing on whether and when teachers and students should return to classrooms as coronavirus cases surge.



Meanwhile in individual school districts, educators are pressuring school boards to consider delaying the start of in-school instruction until the coronavirus outbreaks begin to subside in their communities.