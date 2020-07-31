Tavush military actions prove the adversary failed to succeed in a short period of time – defense minister

As part of the bilateral cooperation action plan in the defense sector between the two Armenian states, Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan paid a working visit to Artsakh on July 30-31. According to the ministry press release, Tonoyan accompanied by the Commander of the Defense Army of the Artsakh Republic Jalal Harutyunyan visited number of military bases and units, got familiarized with the social-economic conditions of the servicemen.

The minister paid a special attention to the new armament and modernized technical equipment obtained by the Defense Army and familiarized himself with ongoing works.

During the visit, the ministers attended number of logistical objects in eastern direction of the Defense Army and reflected on ongoing and potential regional developments and the challenges ahead of the two Armenian states.

In the scope of the visit Tonoyan responded to the questions of the Defense Army reporter about the tough rhetoric of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership, specifically about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks insisting ‘before it’s too late, the Armenian armed forces must leave our lands’

In Minister Tonoyan’s words, it is not clear for the Armenian side ‘when that too late is”. Commenting on statements and numerous comments from Azerbaijani military leadership about readiness to start military actions and waiting for corresponding order, Tonoyan said the Armenian army also is waiting for an order.

“The recent military actions in Tavush clearly showed that in a short period of time the adversary failed to succeed despite the fact of using modern equipment,” Tonoyan said.